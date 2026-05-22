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Sangbin Jeong Injury: Picks up injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Jeong is listed as questionable moving forward with a quad injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Jeong has been in and out of the injury report this season and returns this matchday with a quad concern. He's been a creative presence in St. Louis's midfield and a player with legitimate value when healthy and starting, so his questionable status is worth monitoring before Saturday. He's a starter when fit, so the club will hope for Sergio Cordova (hamstring) to be fit if Jeong is out, or else they will have to find a new solution on the right flank.

Sangbin Jeong
St. Louis City SC
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