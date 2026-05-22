Sangbin Jeong Injury: Picks up injury

Jeong is listed as questionable moving forward with a quad injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Jeong has been in and out of the injury report this season and returns this matchday with a quad concern. He's been a creative presence in St. Louis's midfield and a player with legitimate value when healthy and starting, so his questionable status is worth monitoring before Saturday. He's a starter when fit, so the club will hope for Sergio Cordova (hamstring) to be fit if Jeong is out, or else they will have to find a new solution on the right flank.