Sangbin Jeong headshot

Sangbin Jeong Injury: Set to miss short period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Jeong is ruled out for Saturday's clash with San Jose Earthquakes with an injury that coach Yoann Damet doesn't expect to be serious, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Jeong could be back soon, but he's usually a depth option so he's not expected to see plenty of action in the near future. Instead, Eduard Lowen, Marcel Hartel and Sergio Cordova should remain active in attacking spots. Jeong has yet to score or assist over 155 minutes of play in the 2026 MLS season.

Sangbin Jeong
St. Louis City SC
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