Sangbin Jeong headshot

Sangbin Jeong Injury: Unavailable against Austin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Jeong (quad) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Austin.

Jeong has been unable to shake the quad concern that had added him to the injury report this matchday, confirming his absence and leaving St. Louis short of creative options in midfield heading into the weekend. The South Korean has contributed one goal and one assist as a creative presence in their midfield this season, and his unavailability forces the coaching staff to find a new solution on the right flank.

Sangbin Jeong
St. Louis City SC
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