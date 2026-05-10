Sangbin Jeong headshot

Sangbin Jeong News: Nets only goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Jeong scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Colorado Rapids.

Jeong scored the only goal of the game in the 26th minute, assisted by Simon Becher. Jeong completed seven passes and won five ground duels. He has started three of his six appearances this campaign, and this was his first goal contribution.

Sangbin Jeong
St. Louis City SC
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