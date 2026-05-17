Sangbin Jeong headshot

Sangbin Jeong News: Provides assist in tie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 4:39am

Jeong assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus D.C. United.

Jeong set up Chris Durkin's opener in the 50th minute and finished with two shots (none on target) and two chances created, marking a new season high for him. He was largely kept in check by D.C.'s full-backs, managing just two completed dribbles while struggling to find pockets of space against a home side that stayed compact and defended deep. That said, the Korean winger is starting to build momentum with one goal and one assist across his last three appearances (three starts) and looks locked in as a regular starter for St. Louis City.

Sangbin Jeong
St. Louis City SC
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