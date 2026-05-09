Sangbin Jeong News: Starts Saturday

Jeong (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's match against Colorado Rapids.

Jeong is fully fit after dealing with a small injury, but his inclusion from kickoff is rather surprising given that he had recorded only 96 minutes of league action since March. His presence means Eduard Lowen will move back to a substitute role for this game. The fit-again player has struggled to get directly involved in his team's goals throughout the last couple of seasons and will need to show more of his offensive skills to retain a major role going forward.