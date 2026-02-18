Santi Bueno News: Gets assist

Bueno assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Arsenal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

The defender found Huge Bueno on the opening goal for Wolves but didn't have much of an impact offensively outside of that play. He'll likely be able to push more against Crystal Palace, a side which has only scored 28 times in 26 EPL matches, while conceding 32 goals.