Santi Bueno News: Gets assist
Bueno assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Arsenal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.
The defender found Huge Bueno on the opening goal for Wolves but didn't have much of an impact offensively outside of that play. He'll likely be able to push more against Crystal Palace, a side which has only scored 28 times in 26 EPL matches, while conceding 32 goals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Bueno See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 275 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 275 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 117 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 269 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 269 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Bueno See More