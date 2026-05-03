Santi Bueno News: Nets goal

Bueno scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sunderland.

Bueno would come up clutch for Wolves as he saved them from a complete loss on Saturday, scoring in the 54th minute for a draw. This marks the defenders thrid goal of the season, now up to four goal contributions with one assist as well. He would also add one tackle and three clearances in the defense.