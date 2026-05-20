Santi Cazorla News: 12 crosses in 1-0 defeat

Cazorla recorded 12 crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Deportivo Alaves.

Cazorla was unable to prevent defeat for Oviedo as they lost 1-0 to Alaves. He attempted 12 crosses, including five from corners. This was only his fifth start of the season and his first since December. His only assist came in February against Real Sociedad. This was the most crosses that he has attempted in a game this season.