Santi Cazorla News: Active in set-piece duty
Cazorla recorded five crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Mallorca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.
Cazorla was one of the leaders of this Oviedo side, but he wasn't very useful from a fantasy perspective since he was limited to just one assist in 28 appearances (six starts). He delivered marginal value as a playmaker, though, tallying 27 chances created, 72 crosses (17 accurate) and 46 corners.
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