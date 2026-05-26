Santi Cazorla News: Active in set-piece duty

Cazorla recorded five crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Mallorca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Cazorla was one of the leaders of this Oviedo side, but he wasn't very useful from a fantasy perspective since he was limited to just one assist in 28 appearances (six starts). He delivered marginal value as a playmaker, though, tallying 27 chances created, 72 crosses (17 accurate) and 46 corners.