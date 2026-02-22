Santi Cazorla headshot

Santi Cazorla News: Assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Cazorla assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Real Sociedad.

Cazorla provided one assist Saturday on his only chance created during the chaotic draw with Sociedad. It was a tough match throughout for Oviedo, but Cazorla and co, made the most of their chances and put together a nice showing to earn the point. Cazorla will be hard to trust moving forward with such limited volume.

Santi Cazorla
Oviedo
More Stats & News
