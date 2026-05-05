Santi Cazorla headshot

Santi Cazorla News: Subbed in on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Cazorla registered three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Betis.

Cazorla replaced Nicolas Fonseca in the 55th minute and created a chance. Cazorla also made a tackle and an interception. He has been used as a substitute for 20 of his 24 appearances this campaign.

Santi Cazorla
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