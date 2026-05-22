Santi Comesana headshot

Santi Comesana Injury: Ruled out for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Comesana has been ruled out of Saturday's season finale against Atletico Madrid due to a calf injury, according to coach Marcelino.

Comesana ends what has been a strong individual campaign with four goals, six assists, 53 tackles, 33 interceptions and 62 clearances across 42 appearances (35 starts) in all competitions, having been one of Villarreal's most consistent performers throughout the season. Dani Parejo is expected to get the start in his place, giving the veteran midfielder a fitting farewell appearance in what will be his final game for the Yellow Submarine before departing this summer.

Santi Comesana
Villarreal
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