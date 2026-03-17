Santi Comesana News: Assists, creates two chances

Comesana assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

A long ball into the box from Comesana ended up being an assist late in the game, as Nicolas Pepe took advantage of the pass to score an impressive goal in the 98th minute. Comesana is a holding midfielder, however, so he's not expected to be a player who's going to be heavily involved on offense in most matches.