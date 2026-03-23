Santi Comesana headshot

Santi Comesana News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Comesana assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Friday's 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad.

Comesana had a solid showing throughout Friday's win, assisting once and provided three created chances. It's a great showing for Comesana, who was dangerous throughout the match. He could have had a couple more assists if not for some amazing saves by Alejandro Remiro. Comesana will hope to keep this volume going in some very winnable matches.

Santi Comesana
Villarreal
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