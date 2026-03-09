Santi Comesana News: Assists second in 2-1 win
Comesana assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Elche.
Comesana assisted his third goal of the season, having also scored three goals this year. He has started four games in a row, having been on the bench for the three games in a row before this. He created two chances for the first time since September this year and only the third time this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Comesana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Comesana See More