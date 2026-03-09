Santi Comesana headshot

Santi Comesana News: Assists second in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Comesana assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Elche.

Comesana assisted his third goal of the season, having also scored three goals this year. He has started four games in a row, having been on the bench for the three games in a row before this. He created two chances for the first time since September this year and only the third time this season.

Santi Comesana
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Comesana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santi Comesana See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
228 days ago