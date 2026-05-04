Santi Comesana headshot

Santi Comesana News: Leaves Saturday with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Comesana assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Levante.

Comesana recorded an assist to help contribute to the five goal scoring day on Saturday. He's earned a start in the last 10 La Liga appearances in a row, scoring one with four assists, making 14 tackles with 16 interceptions while also completing 24 clearances.

Santi Comesana
Villarreal
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