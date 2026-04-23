Santi Comesana headshot

Santi Comesana News: No longer banned

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Comesana's league suspension is over, allowing him to play going forward after missing Thursday's duel versus Oviedo.

Comesana will look to resume his solid campaign, challenging Dani Parejo for a central midfield spot in the remaining league matches. The functional man has recorded four goals plus five assists over 37 appearances (31 starts) across all competitions while producing various defensive numbers, with his primary weakness coming from his consistent fouling that makes him prone to yellow cards.

Santi Comesana
Villarreal
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