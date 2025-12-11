Comesana dragged Villarreal level about one minute after the break, sliding in at the back post to turn Ilias Akhomach's low cross into the bottom left corner for the equalizer. From midfield, he helped Villarreal take control of possession, although he contributed to no defensive stats as usual, often stepping into advanced positions as Villarreal chased a first Champions League win. His late runs into the box remained a recurring threat, forcing Copenhagen to defend deeper phases. Comesana remains the main figure in the midfield of Villarreal, although his decisive action on Wednesday couldn't help the team enough.