Santi Comesana headshot

Santi Comesana News: Solid in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Comesana scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Valencia.

Comesana had a solid performance Sunday, scoring once while getting one key pass and a shot on target. This was his first goal since Nov 1, giving him three goals with two assists on the season. He has also collected six starts in the last nine La Liga appearances, collecting six tackles won and seven interceptions in that span.

Santi Comesana
Villarreal
More Stats & News
