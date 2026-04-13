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Santi Comesana News: Suspended one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Comesana will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Comesana picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for next Thursday's clash against Real Oviedo. The center midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the middle of the park for the yellow submarine since months, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with veteran Dani Parejo expected to take his spot for that game.

Santi Comesana
Villarreal
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