Santi Morales Injury: Dealing with quad issue

Morales is out for an undisclosed period because of a quad injury.

Morales had been away on U20 international duty in recent weeks and has returned to the list with a quad injury rather than cleared for selection, which is an unfortunate development for a young midfielder trying to establish himself in Miami's squad. A return timeline will depend on the severity of the quad problem, which has yet to be revealed. All of Rodrigo De Paul, Casemiro and Yannick Bright should continue to feature, with Morales staying in more of a depth role whenever he's ready to play.