Santiago Castaneda News: Extends contract with Paderborn

Castaneda has signed an early contract extension with Paderborn, the club announced.

Castaneda has established himself as a regular since joining Paderborn from Duisburg in 2024, making 63 league appearances across his first two seasons with the club. The 21-year-old midfielder started 31 times last season and helped Paderborn secure promotion to the Bundesliga through the playoff against Wolfsburg. His extension underlines the club's confidence in his development, with Castaneda expected to retain an important role in midfield as Paderborn makes the step up to the top flight.