Santiago Castro Injury: Available against Napoli
Castro (foot) reprised practicing fully Friday, Bologna relayed.
Castro won't need to miss further time after getting hurt with Argentina, which was mitigated by a suspension, but he might not be rushed into the XI, with Thijs Dallinga drawing another start. He has hit the net twice and logged 11 shots (four on target), three chances created and two crosses (one accurate) in his last five outings (all starts).
