Santiago Castro Injury: Serves suspension
Castro completed his ban in Saturday's 1-0 win over Venezia but returned from Argentina with a bruised foot and will train on the side for a few days, Bologna announced.
Castro avoided a fracture and other serious consequences after a blow but will need to be assessed later in the week to determine his availability for next Monday's clash with Napoli. Thijs Dallinga didn't have a great game in relief.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now