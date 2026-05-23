Santiago Castro News: Fires three shots against Inter

Castro generated three shots (zero on goal), one tackle (zero won) and one clearance in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Inter Milan.

Castro paced his team in attempts but missed the mark in all of them. He took at least one shot in the last rounds, piling up eight (two on target), but he failed to score in his last 11 displays. He closed the campaign with nine goals, three assists, 87 shots (29 on target) and 38 chances created in 47 appearances (27 starts), pretty much matching last year's numbers.