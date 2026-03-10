Santiago Castro News: Five shots in defeat

Castro recorded five shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Verona.

Castro led the Bologna attacking effort Sunday with five shots (zero on goal) in their 2-1 home defeat to Verona. The promising young forward has struggled to calibrate his shots of late, attempting 11 shots (two on goal) across his last five appearances (five starts). Sunday's performance and Castro's preceding appearance versus Pisa mark the first time this season (all competitions) in which the forward has played the full 90 minutes in successive fixtures.