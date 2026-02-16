Santiago Castro News: Goal Sunday

Castro scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Torino.

Castro bagged the club's second goal of the night after an own-goal, finding the back of the net in the 70th minute. This is his first goal in some time, last scoring Jan. 15 against Verona. He now has seven goals and two assists in 22 appearances, closing in on the 12 he earned last campaign.