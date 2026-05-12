Santiago Castro News: Limited in Napoli meeting

Castro registered one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created and drew two fouls in Monday's 3-2 victory against Napoli.

Castro resumed starting after coming off the bench last week and was decently active but wasn't part of any of the three goals. He hasn't found the target in nine fixtures. He has taken at least one shot in three straight games, totaling four attempts (one on target) and adding three chances created and two clearances during that stretch.