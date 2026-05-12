Santiago Castro headshot

Santiago Castro News: Limited in Napoli meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Castro registered one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created and drew two fouls in Monday's 3-2 victory against Napoli.

Castro resumed starting after coming off the bench last week and was decently active but wasn't part of any of the three goals. He hasn't found the target in nine fixtures. He has taken at least one shot in three straight games, totaling four attempts (one on target) and adding three chances created and two clearances during that stretch.

Santiago Castro
Bologna
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