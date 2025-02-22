Santiago Castro News: Misfires in Parma contest
Castro drew one foul and registered three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Parma.
Castro co-paced his side in attempts but lacked aim and didn't contribute in other areas. He hasn't hit the net in seven matches. He has recorded 10 shots (zero on target), three chances created and two crosses (zero accurate) in the past five.
