Santiago Castro headshot

Santiago Castro News: Misfires in Parma contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 8:40am

Castro drew one foul and registered three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Parma.

Castro co-paced his side in attempts but lacked aim and didn't contribute in other areas. He hasn't hit the net in seven matches. He has recorded 10 shots (zero on target), three chances created and two crosses (zero accurate) in the past five.

Santiago Castro
Bologna
