Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Santiago Castro headshot

Santiago Castro News: Pretty good versus Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Castro drew eight fouls and had four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 win over Torino.

Castro put pressure on the opposing defense throughout the game even though he misfired on all his attempts and was instrumental on the game-winning goal, as his effort was goofily deflected by Cristiano Biraghi, wrong-footing the goalie. He has remained fairly productive despite not scoring in seven consecutive tilts, logging 10 shots (two on target), four key passes and five clearances.

Santiago Castro
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now