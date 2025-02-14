Santiago Castro News: Pretty good versus Torino

Castro drew eight fouls and had four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-2 win over Torino.

Castro put pressure on the opposing defense throughout the game even though he misfired on all his attempts and was instrumental on the game-winning goal, as his effort was goofily deflected by Cristiano Biraghi, wrong-footing the goalie. He has remained fairly productive despite not scoring in seven consecutive tilts, logging 10 shots (two on target), four key passes and five clearances.