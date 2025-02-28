Santiago Castro News: Scores in Milan clash

Castro won one one tackle, had two clearances and scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) in Thursday's 2-1 win versus AC Milan.

Castro didn't have many chances but capitalized on a ricochet in the box, firing it home from close range to equalize the match early in the second half. He had last scored in mid-January. It's his seventh Serie A goal in the campaign. He has posted 12 shots (one on target), two chances created and two crosses (one accurate) in the last five games.