Santiago Castro

Santiago Castro News: Scores in Milan clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Castro won one one tackle, had two clearances and scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) in Thursday's 2-1 win versus AC Milan.

Castro didn't have many chances but capitalized on a ricochet in the box, firing it home from close range to equalize the match early in the second half. He had last scored in mid-January. It's his seventh Serie A goal in the campaign. He has posted 12 shots (one on target), two chances created and two crosses (one accurate) in the last five games.

Santiago Castro
Bologna
