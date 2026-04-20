Santiago Castro News: Stifled in Juventus fixture
Castro registered one tackle (zero won) and seven passes in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Juventus.
Castro drew another start with Thijs Dallinga (knee) on the mend, but struggled to produce, mostly because of a paltry collective performance by Bologna. His six-game streak with multiple attempts came to an end in this one. He hasn't contributed to a goal in six fixtures, notching 14 shots (two on target), five key passes and one cross (one accurate) during that stretch.
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