Santiago Castro News: Subs in late versus Napoli
Castro (foot) didn't record stats in 13 minutes off the bench in Monday's 1-1 draw with Napoli.
Castro saw limited minutes in his return from a foot bruise and, while it didn't show up in the stat sheet, he had a chance to win the game at the buzzer with a difficult tap-in on a corner kick, but he bungled his attempt. He'll likely supplant Thijs Dallinga in the middle of the attack versus Atalanta on Sunday.
