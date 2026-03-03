Santiago Castro News: Takes three shots against Pisa

Castro recorded three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) and drew two fouls in in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Pisa.

Castro led his side in attempts, but hit the post on his best attempt. He hasn't found the target in three tilts in a row after back-to-back goals. He has posted eight shots (four on target), four chances created and one cross (zero accurate) in the last five rounds, starting consistently over Thijs Dallinga.