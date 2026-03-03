Santiago Castro News: Takes three shots against Pisa
Castro recorded three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) and drew two fouls in in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Pisa.
Castro led his side in attempts, but hit the post on his best attempt. He hasn't found the target in three tilts in a row after back-to-back goals. He has posted eight shots (four on target), four chances created and one cross (zero accurate) in the last five rounds, starting consistently over Thijs Dallinga.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now