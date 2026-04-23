Santiago Colombatto News: Seven crosses Thursday
Colombatto recorded one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Villarreal.
Colombatto recorded a season-high seven crosses Thursday, adding three accurate crosses and one chance created in the process. He also won three tackles and one clearance on the defensive end. It marked his first start since March 4 and he certainly made the most of that opportunity.
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