Santiago Colombatto News: Suspended one game
Colombatto will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.
Colombatto accumulated five yellow cards in La Liga and will be suspended for the clash against Real Sociedad on Satruday. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter in the midfield for Real Oviedo, with Nicolas Fonseca likely starting in his spot for that game.
