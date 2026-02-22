Santiago Colombatto News: Suspension over
Colombatto is no longer banned and is an option moving forward.
Colombatto is back from his ban after only a game missed, with the midfielder sitting out against Real Sociedad on Saturday. He had yet to miss a start since Sept. 25 until the suspension, likely to return to a starting role next contest.
