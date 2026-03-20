Santiago Gimenez Injury: Coming back in Torino game

Gimenez (ankle) "is doing well and will be with the squad Saturday," coach Massimiliano Allegri announced.

Gimenez suffered an ankle injury in late October and eventually underwent surgery a month and a half later as he was struggling to recover. He has been ramping up in recent weeks and will be an extra option behind Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic up front, joining Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug. He hasn't scored in nine appearances this season, totaling 21 shots (seven on target), three key passes and one cross (one accurate).