Santiago Gimenez Injury: Joins Milan

Gimenez has officially inked a contract until 2029 with Milan upon coming in from Feyenoord.

Gimenez is replacing Alvaro Morata as the tip of the spear after a few productive years in the Eredivisie. He shined in the Champions League as well, scoring five goals and providing one assist in five appearances, adding eight shots (seven on target) and three key passes. He recently picked up a muscular injury, so it remains to be seen when he'll be able to debut. Tammy Abraham will hold down the fort in the meantime.