Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Santiago Gimenez headshot

Santiago Gimenez Injury: Will be back versus Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Gimenez (ribs) returned to full training ahead of Sunday's match against Atalanta, Tuttomercatoweb relayed.

Gimenez will return after skipping one game due to a knock but will likely begin on the bench given his imperfect conditions and the recent performances of Tammy Abraham and Luka Jovic. He hasn't contributed to a goal in five matches (three starts), tallying 10 shots (four on target), one cross (one accurate) and five clearances.

Santiago Gimenez
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now