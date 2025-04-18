Santiago Gimenez Injury: Will be back versus Atalanta
Gimenez (ribs) returned to full training ahead of Sunday's match against Atalanta, Tuttomercatoweb relayed.
Gimenez will return after skipping one game due to a knock but will likely begin on the bench given his imperfect conditions and the recent performances of Tammy Abraham and Luka Jovic. He hasn't contributed to a goal in five matches (three starts), tallying 10 shots (four on target), one cross (one accurate) and five clearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now