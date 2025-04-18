Santiago Gimenez Injury: Will be back versus Atalanta

Gimenez (ribs) returned to full training ahead of Sunday's match against Atalanta, Tuttomercatoweb relayed.

Gimenez will return after skipping one game due to a knock but will likely begin on the bench given his imperfect conditions and the recent performances of Tammy Abraham and Luka Jovic. He hasn't contributed to a goal in five matches (three starts), tallying 10 shots (four on target), one cross (one accurate) and five clearances.