Santiago Gimenez News: Delivers one assist
Gimenez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Cagliari.
Gimenez contributed directly to the opening goal in Sunday's 1-2 defeat to Cagliari, nodding on Fikayo Tomori's ball over the top into the path of Alexis Saelemaekers inside two minutes to provide the assist for what initially looked like the breakthrough AC Milan desperately needed, while also adding one key pass and one tackle. Gimenez ends the 2025-26 Serie A season without scoring a goal while registering one assist across 16 appearances, enduring a difficult campaign heavily impacted by injuries. The Mexican forward will now hope to earn a place with Mexico national football team for the FIFA World Cup in June.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santiago Gimenez See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea and Czechia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics40 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List62 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, February 18February 17, 2025
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, February 12February 11, 2025
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 1September 17, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santiago Gimenez See More