Santiago Gimenez News: Delivers one assist

Gimenez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Cagliari.

Gimenez contributed directly to the opening goal in Sunday's 1-2 defeat to Cagliari, nodding on Fikayo Tomori's ball over the top into the path of Alexis Saelemaekers inside two minutes to provide the assist for what initially looked like the breakthrough AC Milan desperately needed, while also adding one key pass and one tackle. Gimenez ends the 2025-26 Serie A season without scoring a goal while registering one assist across 16 appearances, enduring a difficult campaign heavily impacted by injuries. The Mexican forward will now hope to earn a place with Mexico national football team for the FIFA World Cup in June.