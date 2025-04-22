Santiago Gimenez News: Makes short cameo in Atalanta tilt

Gimenez (hip/ribs) had one touch and one tackle in seven minutes in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Atalanta.

Gimenez was subbed in late after dealing with a bruise and played too little to put up stats. He'll have to regain momentum over Tammy Abraham and Luka Jovic after falling into a slump. His series of displays with at least a shot came to an end in this one, while he hasn't created a chance or contributed to a goal in six appearances.