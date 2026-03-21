Santiago Gimenez News: Option off bench Saturday
Gimenez (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Torino.
Gimenez is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Torino after missing the last five months with a groin injury. The forward could see his minutes managed depending on the match scenario, with the staff likely to opt for a gradual return in the coming weeks.
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