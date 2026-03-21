Santiago Gimenez headshot

Santiago Gimenez News: Option off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Gimenez (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Torino.

Gimenez is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Torino after missing the last five months with a groin injury. The forward could see his minutes managed depending on the match scenario, with the staff likely to opt for a gradual return in the coming weeks.

Santiago Gimenez
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santiago Gimenez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santiago Gimenez See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, February 18
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tuesday, February 18
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
February 17, 2025
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, February 12
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
February 11, 2025
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 1
SOC
Champions League Betting Picks & Predictions for Matchday 1
Author Image
Will Van Dinter
September 17, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 19
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 19
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 18, 2023