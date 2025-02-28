Santiago Gimenez News: Provides assist versus Bologna

Gimenez drew one foul and assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Thursday's 2-1 defeat versus Bologna.

Gimenez skied his only attempt from an excellent position in the first few minutes but then hit Rafael Leao in strides to set up the lone goal for his side. It's his first assist since joining Milan, while he has scored three times and posted 12 shots (three on target) and seven key passes in six appearances.