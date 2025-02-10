Santiago Gimenez News: Scores off bench in Serie A debut

Gimenez scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created one chance and was shown a yellow card after coming off the bench during Saturday's 2-0 win over Empoli.

Gimenez made his first Serie A appearance since signing with Milan, being brought as part of a triple halftime substitution. And the forward proved to be crucial for his team to win all three points, first forcing a red card to an opponent and then sealing the 2-0 win with a classy left-footed finish from just outside the box. After assisting in his first Coppa Italia game and scoring in the Serie A debut, Gimenez will now try to do something similar in his first UCL appearance with his new club, a visit to his former team Feyenoord on Wednesday.