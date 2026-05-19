Santiago Gimenez headshot

Santiago Gimenez News: Struggles continue after return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Gimenez recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Genoa.

Gimenez started alongside Christopher Nkunku in Sunday's 2-1 win at Genoa, operating as the right-sided striker in manager Massimiliano Allegri's system and working hard in the buildup to both goals without generating a meaningful chance of his own, finishing the match without a shot on target before being replaced in the second half. The Mexican forward, who missed most of the season after undergoing ankle surgery in December, has struggled to find his rhythm since returning and has been unable to replicate the prolific form that made him one of Europe's most coveted strikers during his time at Feyenoord. Gimenez failed to score across 15 Serie A appearances this season, totaling nine shots and three on target, heading into the FIFA World Cup with Mexico on home soil.

Santiago Gimenez
AC Milan
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