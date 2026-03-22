Santiago Gimenez headshot

Santiago Gimenez News: Subs in late in Torino match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Gimenez (ankle) had one corner, committed a foul and was booked in 13 minutes in Saturday's 3-2 win over Torino.

Gimenez helped manage the game late in his return from a lengthy absence and will compete with Rafael Leao (thigh), Christian Pulisic, Niclas Fullkrug and Christopher Nkunku for two spots up front going forward. He snapped a four-game streak with at least one shot, for a total of eight (two accurate), due to his limited playing time in this one. He's still searching for his first goal in Serie A play.

Santiago Gimenez
AC Milan
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