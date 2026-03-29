Santiago Hidalgo Injury: Ankle injury threatens April run

Hidalgo (ankle) is facing around a month on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury in training, according to Les Violets.

Hidalgo was already set to miss the April. 3. clash against PSG through suspension, and now a potential month-long absence puts his availability for the French Cup semifinal against Lens on April. 21. in serious jeopardy too. The medical staff are reportedly concerned about the timeline, though there is still some hope depending on how the injury evolves over the coming weeks. With Hidalgo sidelined, Emersonn and Jacen Russell-Rowe are expected to pick up the slack in the front line for the TeFeCe, a tough ask heading into the biggest month of the club's season.