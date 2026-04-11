Santiago Hidalgo Injury: Could return against Lille

Hidalgo (ankle) returned to team training and could make the squad for Sunday's clash against Lille, according to Les Violets.

Hidalgo had been sidelined for nearly two weeks with an ankle injury picked up after the win over Lorient, but his return to the training pitch is a significantly more positive update than the month-long absence initially feared. The Argentine is unlikely to start against Lille given the limited training time he has had, but a bench appearance to ease him back in is a realistic prospect if he comes through Saturday's session without any setbacks. Getting him back in time for the Coupe de France semifinal against Lens was always the priority, and his rapid recovery puts that target well within reach.